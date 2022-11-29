Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
