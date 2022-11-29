Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

