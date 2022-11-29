Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $8,057,979. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 289,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,070. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

