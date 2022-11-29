Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Up 144.8% in November

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $10,219,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clean Earth Acquisitions
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
Featured Stories
