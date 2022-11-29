CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 109.7% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the October 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLP Stock Performance
CLP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 180,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. CLP has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
CLP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
CLP Company Profile
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.