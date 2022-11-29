Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Director Ellen B. Richstone Buys 10,000 Shares

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 560,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,212. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

