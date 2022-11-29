Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 511.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Price Performance

Shares of Colicity stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Colicity has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

