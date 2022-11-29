Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 4.57 -$36.17 million ($2.43) -2.42 Marin Software $24.42 million 0.74 -$12.94 million ($1.16) -0.97

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -179.46% -12.44% -5.71% Marin Software -87.88% -47.59% -37.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 157.50%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Marin Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

