Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Computer Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI remained flat at $57.98 on Tuesday. Computer Services has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.21.
Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Services Company Profile
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Services (CSVI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.