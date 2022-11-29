Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI remained flat at $57.98 on Tuesday. Computer Services has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Computer Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Computer Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

