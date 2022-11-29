Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 5,354 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,382. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

