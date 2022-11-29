Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

