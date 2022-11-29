Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CORD opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.18. The stock has a market cap of £691.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 77.08 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.36).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sian Hill purchased 15,000 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($16,868.05).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

