Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 49,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

