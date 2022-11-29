Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Short Interest Update

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Countryside Partnerships Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPLF remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Tuesday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

