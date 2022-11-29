Creditcoin One Day Volume Hits $6.49 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002029 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013122 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.