Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 353 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 347 ($4.15).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Crest Nicholson Trading Up 0.9 %
CRST opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £587.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.40.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
