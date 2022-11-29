Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 353 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 347 ($4.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CRST opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £587.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.40.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($47,613.35). In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($47,613.35). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($231,845.91). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

