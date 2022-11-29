Critical Comparison: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cronos Group and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.09, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. biote has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 147.58%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -235.72% -16.29% -15.66% biote N/A -20.05% 5.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $74.43 million 15.30 -$396.11 million ($0.60) -5.02 biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

