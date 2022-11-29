Critical Contrast: MetLife (NYSE:MET) vs. FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MetLife alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 3.26% 13.60% 0.90% FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MetLife and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 1 12 0 2.92 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

MetLife currently has a consensus price target of $78.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given MetLife’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

This table compares MetLife and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $71.08 billion 0.84 $6.55 billion $2.66 28.47 FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MetLife has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetLife beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; and pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.