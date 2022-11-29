Critical Review: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -169.92% -41.76% -21.68% Veru -89.77% -34.02% -27.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Veru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 8.24 -$50.33 million ($1.79) -3.55 Veru $61.26 million 7.09 $7.39 million ($0.59) -9.19

Veru has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Immune Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Veru 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.09%. Veru has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 527.31%. Given Veru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Summary

Veru beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the development of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Veru

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations, and commercial partners. The company's development drug candidates include Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor agonist that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; Sabizabulin, which is phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; Enobosarm + abemaciclib combination therapy, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and Sabizabulin + enobosarm combination therapy, an oral targeted cytoskeleton disruptor plus selective androgen receptor agonist, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Its drug candidates also comprise Sabizabulin, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist peptide injection, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene Citrate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating hot flashes; and Sabizabulin, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in subjects at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, the company is advancing a new drug formulation for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms from an enlarged prostate. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.