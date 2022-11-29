Critical Review: Embark Technology (EMBK) vs. The Competition

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Embark Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.53 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.56

Risk and Volatility

Embark Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s competitors have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 255 1675 2877 58 2.56

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5,549.72%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Embark Technology beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

