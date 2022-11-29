Cronos 1-Day Volume Hits $16.28 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $16.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00075780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

