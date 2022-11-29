Cronos Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $15.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

