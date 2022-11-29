Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) VP Sells $38,556.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 408,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,862. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.