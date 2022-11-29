CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.42-$0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 9,695,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,372. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

