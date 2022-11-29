Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 218.2% in November

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPTK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,200. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

