CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Property Trust Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of LON:CTPT traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.61 ($0.86). 167,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,288. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.50. CT Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.45 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33.
CT Property Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CT Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.