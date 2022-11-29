CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Boosted by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.