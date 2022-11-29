CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $182,144.53 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.