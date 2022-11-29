CyberDragon Gold Trading Down 6% This Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $282,665.59 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

