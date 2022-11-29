Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 6.58.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing solutions. It operates through Health, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services.

