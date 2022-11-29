Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 6.58.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
