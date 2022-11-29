DARTH 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.10 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, DARTH has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. DARTH has a market cap of $813.03 million and $5.10 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.25732341 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $135.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

