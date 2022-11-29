Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 13,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,722. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

About Data I/O

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Data I/O by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

