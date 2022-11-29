Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Data I/O Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 13,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,722. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data I/O (DAIO)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.