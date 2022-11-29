David H. Devilliers III Sells 400 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 400 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $23,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $63.52.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
