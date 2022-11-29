David H. Devilliers III Sells 400 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 400 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $23,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRP Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Get FRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

About FRP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.