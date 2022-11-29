Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $582.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $453.45.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $441.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.51 and its 200-day moving average is $355.41.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

