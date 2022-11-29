DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 103.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $207,673.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00461815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023170 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018450 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.