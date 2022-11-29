Dero Market Cap Reaches $49.89 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00023148 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.89 million and approximately $90,004.54 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,488.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00465985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00118629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00838864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00675731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00255164 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,070,901 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.