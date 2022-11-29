Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.02. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 22,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. CWM LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $28,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

