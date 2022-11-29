Devro plc (LON:DVO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Devro plc (LON:DVOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DVO opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.68) on Tuesday. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 160.35 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 315.50 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,817.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.12.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

