Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 43.7% in November

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the October 31st total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.40. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $213.50.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $5.50 dividend. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

