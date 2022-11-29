DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDCCF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.13) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($9.79) target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

DIC Asset stock remained flat at $8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

