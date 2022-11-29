DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $121.00 at Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $121.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $118.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

