Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 410.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.75. 1,352,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.