Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNOPY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dino Polska from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS DNOPY remained flat at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

