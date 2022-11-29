Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 226,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,061,254 shares.The stock last traded at $8.42 and had previously closed at $8.61.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

