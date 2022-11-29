Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 23,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,097. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

