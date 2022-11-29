Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Disco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 23,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,097. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.
About Disco
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disco (DSCSY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.