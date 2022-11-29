Dodge & Cox Buys Shares of 20,000 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Atlas by 166.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

