Dodge & Cox Invests $670,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 523.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KE by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in KE by 976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,459 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of -2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

