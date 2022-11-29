Dodge & Cox Sells 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $186.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

