Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $293.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Dollar General stock opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

