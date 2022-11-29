Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

