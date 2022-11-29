Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 276 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 8.8 %

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

